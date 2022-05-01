Nifty turns bearish amid volatility





The domestic markets faced another week of volatile movements within the small range. After three days of negative closing, NSE Nifty closed with a 69.40 points or 0.40 per cent loss. The BSE Sensex declined by 0.2 per cent. The broader indices, Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap 100 were down by 1.4 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively. Nifty Media index was down by 6.2 per cent, and the IT index closed 2.5 per cent lower. The FMCG and Auto indices registered a positive closing of 1.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent. FIIs sold Rs 40,652.71 crores, and the DIIs bought 29,869.52 crores. This is the fourth consecutive month that the FIIs sold more than Rs 40,0000 crore worth of equities. The market breadth is mostly negative and the VIX is at 19.42, up by 5.79 per cent.

After a volatile week, the Nifty formed an inside bar last week, as it traded within the previous week's range. It traded in 489 points range, formed a long upper shadow candle, and resembles a shooting star. Even after two successive efforts to close above the 20-week average, it failed. At the same time, it formed a big bearish engulfing candle on a daily chart or an outside candle, as it experienced a flash crash in the last 90 minutes of trading at the weekend. With this 300 points decline, the Nifty closed below the 50 and 200DMAs. These outcomes are not good for the market direction.

The last eight days' price action is nothing, but a counter-trend consolidation, the pennant. Interestingly, after taking support at 50 per cent of the previous upswing, the current consolidation failed to cross the 50 per cent of the downswing. In any case, a close below the 17,000 level will lead to the resumption of the downswing again. A failure to 'close above' the gap-down actions was a sign that the Bears are in full control and that until the Bulls can make Sensex close above its last gap-down area, they would maintain their control. Currently, the Nifty has seven distribution day counts along with its decline below the 50DMA, which is also a downtrend character. In fact, the benchmark index is at a very crucial juncture, as it failed to sustain above the 200 DMA and added distribution days. As it is still in the Pennant formation, there is decisive directional trade and the Nifty in a "No Trade" zone. As mentioned above, the 17,000-17,457 zone needs to break for a directional trade.

For the last weeks, the weekly MACD line has been struggling to move above the signal line. With Friday's sharp decline, the histogram shows that the bearish momentum has increased. The daily and weekly RSI is below the 50 zone and not showing any kind of divergences as of now. The Nifty also closed below the Anchored VWAP, anchored at the previous swing low. There is very little chance of continuation of the current consolidation.

The analysis of Relative Rotation Graphs (RRG) shows that a majority of sectoral indices are losing their relative performance. The leading sector indices like Nifty Bank, Services Sector Index, IT, Auto, Realty, Media and the Financial Services are inside the weakening quadrant.

As mentioned last column, the Dollar index (DXY) moved above the 103 zone, which is above the prior two major swing highs. After June 2017, it reached above 103 levels. This is a big negative for the equity markets. The US market closed negatively for the fifth consecutive week and at the prior swing low. If the Dow Jones index closes below the 32,578 (currently at 32,977) will result in a big breakdown. For the last 15 weeks, it is trading below the 40 weekly average and formed lower highs and lows.

It is better to stick to directional bias with the outnumbered bearish signs. Go with the trend, and avoid the long positions as long as the benchmark trades below the 17,457. Focus on the companies which are declaring good growth in earnings.

