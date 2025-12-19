Top Gold Investment Apps in India
Discover the best gold investment apps in India for 2026, including Groww, Paytm, PhonePe and more. Compare SEBI-regulated gold and digital gold options.
Gold investment has become extremely convenient in recent years. Instead of visiting a jewellery store or buying heavy physical bars, investors can now use apps to purchase various gold-backed products, including ETFs, mutual funds, digital gold, and even commodity derivatives.
Also, before anything else, it’s important to understand that digital gold is not under SEBI regulation. As clarified in SEBI’s November 8, 2025 circular, digital gold functions independently of SEBI’s gold-related regulatory framework.
If you’re trying to identify which apps are reliable for SEBI-regulated gold investing, here’s a simplified list of top gold investment apps in India.
Top Gold Investment Apps in India
Best for: Investors who want to invest in SEBI-regulated gold products
Products: SEBI-regulated gold products, i.e., Gold Mutual Funds, Gold ETFs, Gold Commodity Derivative Contracts
Groww is India’s best investment app, with one of the simplest and most intuitive interfaces for investing in gold. From gold mutual funds to gold ETFs to gold commodity derivative contracts, everything is available on one platform.
For gold, Groww allows users to invest through:
Gold ETFs: These SEBI-compliant instruments track gold prices without requiring investors to physically store metal.
Gold Mutual Funds: These funds invest in gold ETFs or gold-linked assets. They are also SEBI-regulated and are suitable for users who prefer SIP-based gold investing.
Gold Commodity Derivatives: Groww’s commodity platform lets users buy or sell gold futures and options listed on MCX directly through the app or web.
Paytm
Best for: Micro-savings & everyday gold investing
Products: Digital Gold
Paytm makes gold investment extremely accessible. Users can buy, sell, or gift gold instantly. The platform partners with top refiners like MMTC-PAMP and Augmont for purity assurance.
By partnering with reputable refiners like MMTC-PAMP and Augmont, Paytm ensures assured purity and transparent pricing. All purchased gold is stored securely in professional vaults, giving users peace of mind.
Key Features
Buy gold from ₹1
Gold locker for safe vault storage
24/7 liquidity
Gift gold instantly to contacts
Transparent, real-time price updates
PhonePe
Best for: Trusted digital payments users
Products: Digital Gold
PhonePe provides instant gold purchasing options with two trusted gold providers, along with seamless payment methods. The UI is especially easy for beginners. It’s perfect for people looking to build gold savings gradually through micro-purchases.
Features like physical redemption and daily savings plans add flexibility to long-term planning. PhonePe is ideal for those who want convenience backed by trust.
Key Features
Buy 24K gold with instant confirmation
Safe locker storage at no extra cost
Option to redeem physical gold
Daily gold savings plan
Google Pay (GPay)
Best for: Seamless, lightweight gold saving
Products: Digital Gold
Google Pay allows users to buy gold directly within the app with a clean, simple interface. It’s a great choice for people who use GPay regularly for payments. The in-app experience is fast, lightweight, and free from clutter, making it ideal for quick transactions.
GPay partners with leading gold providers to ensure purity, safety, and real-time pricing accuracy. This makes it a great option for smooth, hassle-free gold savings.
Key Features
Buy and sell gold with one tap
High security & purity
Safe digital locker
Automated price alerts
Bajaj Finserv
Best for: Investors looking for multi-product flexibility
Products: Digital Gold
Bajaj Finserv’s platform offers quick and easy digital gold purchases with multiple payment methods and secure storage. The app allows users to buy gold in grams or rupee denominations with multiple payment options and instant processing.
With an easy dashboard and clear pricing, it’s a strong pick for flexible and goal-oriented gold investing.
Key Features
Buy gold in grams or rupee value
Gold SIP options
Simple dashboard for tracking
Secure gold vaulting
Conclusion
Gold has always been a trusted asset for Indian investors, and with these top-rated apps, buying or saving in gold has never been more convenient. Whether you’re starting with ₹1 or building a long-term gold portfolio, these platforms offer transparency, safety, and ease of use.
As gold continues to be a timeless hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty, and market volatility, these apps bring convenience and accessibility to one of India’s most trusted asset classes. The key is to identify your investment style, whether you prefer regular micro-investments, long-term bonds, or market-linked products, and choose a platform that aligns with your financial goals.