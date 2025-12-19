Gold investment has become extremely convenient in recent years. Instead of visiting a jewellery store or buying heavy physical bars, investors can now use apps to purchase various gold-backed products, including ETFs, mutual funds, digital gold, and even commodity derivatives.

Also, before anything else, it’s important to understand that digital gold is not under SEBI regulation. As clarified in SEBI’s November 8, 2025 circular, digital gold functions independently of SEBI’s gold-related regulatory framework.

If you’re trying to identify which apps are reliable for SEBI-regulated gold investing, here’s a simplified list of top gold investment apps in India.

Top Gold Investment Apps in India

Groww﻿

Best for: Investors who want to invest in SEBI-regulated gold products

Products: SEBI-regulated gold products, i.e., Gold Mutual Funds, Gold ETFs, Gold Commodity Derivative Contracts

Groww is India’s best investment app, with one of the simplest and most intuitive interfaces for investing in gold. From gold mutual funds to gold ETFs to gold commodity derivative contracts, everything is available on one platform.

For gold, Groww allows users to invest through:

Gold ETFs: These SEBI-compliant instruments track gold prices without requiring investors to physically store metal.

Gold Mutual Funds: These funds invest in gold ETFs or gold-linked assets. They are also SEBI-regulated and are suitable for users who prefer SIP-based gold investing.

Gold Commodity Derivatives: Groww’s commodity platform lets users buy or sell gold futures and options listed on MCX directly through the app or web.

Paytm

Best for: Micro-savings & everyday gold investing

Products: Digital Gold

Paytm makes gold investment extremely accessible. Users can buy, sell, or gift gold instantly. The platform partners with top refiners like MMTC-PAMP and Augmont for purity assurance.

By partnering with reputable refiners like MMTC-PAMP and Augmont, Paytm ensures assured purity and transparent pricing. All purchased gold is stored securely in professional vaults, giving users peace of mind.

Key Features

Buy gold from ₹1

Gold locker for safe vault storage

24/7 liquidity

Gift gold instantly to contacts

Transparent, real-time price updates

PhonePe

Best for: Trusted digital payments users

Products: Digital Gold

PhonePe provides instant gold purchasing options with two trusted gold providers, along with seamless payment methods. The UI is especially easy for beginners. It’s perfect for people looking to build gold savings gradually through micro-purchases.

Features like physical redemption and daily savings plans add flexibility to long-term planning. PhonePe is ideal for those who want convenience backed by trust.

Key Features

Buy 24K gold with instant confirmation

Safe locker storage at no extra cost

Option to redeem physical gold

Daily gold savings plan

Google Pay (GPay)

Best for: Seamless, lightweight gold saving

Products: Digital Gold

Google Pay allows users to buy gold directly within the app with a clean, simple interface. It’s a great choice for people who use GPay regularly for payments. The in-app experience is fast, lightweight, and free from clutter, making it ideal for quick transactions.

GPay partners with leading gold providers to ensure purity, safety, and real-time pricing accuracy. This makes it a great option for smooth, hassle-free gold savings.

Key Features

Buy and sell gold with one tap

High security & purity

Safe digital locker

Automated price alerts

Bajaj Finserv

Best for: Investors looking for multi-product flexibility

Products: Digital Gold

Bajaj Finserv’s platform offers quick and easy digital gold purchases with multiple payment methods and secure storage. The app allows users to buy gold in grams or rupee denominations with multiple payment options and instant processing.

With an easy dashboard and clear pricing, it’s a strong pick for flexible and goal-oriented gold investing.

Key Features

Buy gold in grams or rupee value

Gold SIP options

Simple dashboard for tracking

Secure gold vaulting

Conclusion

Gold has always been a trusted asset for Indian investors, and with these top-rated apps, buying or saving in gold has never been more convenient. Whether you’re starting with ₹1 or building a long-term gold portfolio, these platforms offer transparency, safety, and ease of use.

As gold continues to be a timeless hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty, and market volatility, these apps bring convenience and accessibility to one of India’s most trusted asset classes. The key is to identify your investment style, whether you prefer regular micro-investments, long-term bonds, or market-linked products, and choose a platform that aligns with your financial goals.