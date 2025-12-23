HCLSoftware to Acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group



HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division (Actian) is seeing increased demand for its metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions and has demonstrated good growth over the last five years, driven by enterprise data management solutions. The acquisition will further enhance Actian’s proposition by enabling an end-to-end, immersive data management experience, while expanding reach through a large, global developer community comprised of data engineers and architects actively building, deploying and extending data platforms across the modern enterprise environment.

Jaspersoft provides a comprehensive business intelligence and reporting platform that enables organizations to create pixel-perfect reports, interactive dashboards and advanced visualizations. Jaspersoft has consistently served as an industry leader for pixel-perfect reporting, making it the solution of choice for regulated industries such as government, banking and financial services.

“As GenAI adoption accelerates, our customers want business intelligence solutions that can deliver consistent analytics and reports and offer flexibility to fully own the analytics experience,” said Marc Potter, CEO Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division. “With Jaspersoft, Actian will provide seamless AI-powered embedded analytics with strong architectural flexibility, allowing high-volume pixel-perfect reports and interactive dashboards to be seamlessly integrated into customer-facing applications, driving scalable self-service business intelligence.”

“Jaspersoft has earned the trust of organizations worldwide through its embedded analytics capabilities,” said Steven Schneider, General Manager of Analytics business unit at Cloud Software Group. “We believe HCLSoftware is a strong strategic owner for the business and look forward to Jaspersoft continuing to serve customers under HCLSoftware’s ownership.”

The acquisition is expected to close within six months of signing.