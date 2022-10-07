HDFC Bank launches app for merchants

Hyderabad: HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank with dominant market leadership in merchant acquiring business, announced the launch of SmartHub Vyapar Merchant app, a comprehensive payments and banking solution designed to fulfill the everyday business needs of merchants. The app was unveiled by Tarun Chaudhry, Branch Banking Head of HDFC Bank, for local merchants in Hyderabad on Thursday.

SmartHub Vyapar App has been developed by HDFC Bank in partnership with Mintoak Innovations India Pvt Ltd, a SaaS platform with a modular product offering to help banks connect with their merchants. It has been designed following an in-depth market survey, which indicated that merchants were looking for comprehensive payments and banking solution that enables business growth.

SmartHub Vyapar facilitates instant, digital and paperless merchant on-boarding for HDFC Bank customers.