Heavy selling drags key indices to monthly lows

Mumbai: Stock markets declined for the second day in a row on Friday, with the Sensex tumbling 721 points due to heavy selling in financial, IT and oil & gas shares amid persistent foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 721.08 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at over a month’s low of 81,463.09. During the day, it plunged 786.48 points or 0.95 per cent to 81,397.69.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 225.10 points or 0.90 per cent to a month’s low of 24,837. Analysts said a weak trend in Asian and European markets also dented investors’ sentiment. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, “Subdued corporate results and lacklustre global cues triggered a broad-based sell-off across domestic equities. Elevated valuations in large-cap stocks, coupled with significant net short positions held by FIIs, added to the downward pressure.”

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance declined 4.73 per cent post its June quarter earnings announcement. Power Grid, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Tata Motors, NTPC and Adani Ports were also among the laggards.