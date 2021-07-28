Heritage Foods Q1 net profit up

Hyderabad: City-based Branded dairy products company Heritage Foods Ltd, reported a marginal three per cent rise in net profit at Rs 30.3 crore in the first quarter of this financial year when compared to Rs 29.2 crore in the same period previous fiscal. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 648 crore during the reviewed quarter.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of the company, said: "Amidst challenging business times, Heritage Foods continued its journey towards enhancing its profitability by reducing its debt.

Aligning with the strategy of expanding value-added product portfolio, we company forayed into the new Ready to Eat, Heat n Eat segment with Heritage Tikka Paneer."

Additionally, the company launched Spiced Butter and Cup Curd in Mumbai market during Q1 FY2022. Heritage Novadie is delighted to bring Mamie Yova branded Deliciously French Yogurt along with our unique offering, the 'Yo Pop', a drinkable yogurt in Hyderabad through Heritage Foods distribution network.

"Moving on the direction to be a formidable player in dairy and dairy value-added products, Heritage Foods has appointed Srideep Nair Kesavan as the company's new CEO.

We look forward to leverage his rich experience in converting strategies to outcomes, orchestrating synergies across functions with result orientation approach," Brahmani added.