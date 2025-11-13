Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and the Directorate of Employment & Training, Telangana sign MoU to provide technical training opportunities for ITI students

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCB), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Government of Telangana, to provide hands-on technical training and industry exposure to students pursuing Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses across the state.

The MoU signed by S.V.K. Nagesh, Joint Director, Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Telangana and Mr. B. Tirupathi Rao, Cluster HR Head, HCCB, at the DET headquarters in Hyderabad aims to bridge the skill gap between classroom learning and industrial application by facilitating short-term internships at HCCB factories and offices across Telangana. The program will focus on exposing trainees to real-world operations, process efficiency, and best practices in safety, quality, and sustainability in a large-scale manufacturing environment.

Speaking on the occasion, S.V.K. Nagesh, Joint Director, Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Government of Telangana, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, an organization known for its strong operational and training standards. This collaboration will enhance the employability of ITI students by providing them exposure to modern industrial systems, processes, and work culture. Such partnerships play a crucial role in building a skilled workforce that meets the evolving needs of India’s manufacturing sector.”

Echoing this sentiment, Nikhil Arora, Vice President – HR, HCCB, added, “At HCCB, we recognize that skill development is key to empowering youth and building inclusive growth. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide ITI students with hands-on learning opportunities that complement their academic curriculum, while also inspiring them to pursue rewarding careers in manufacturing and allied sectors. We are proud to work with the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Telangana to create meaningful pathways from classrooms to shop floors.”

The MoU will remain effective for two years, facilitating continuous engagement between DET and HCCB to strengthen industry-academia collaboration. The initiative reinforces HCCB’s long-term commitment to skill development, youth empowerment, and sustainable industrial growth across India