Hindustan Zinc ranks among India's Top 50 Companies with Great Managers for 2024

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, has been recognized among the Top 50 Companies with Great Managers in India for 2024. This recognition presented by People Business Consulting further bolsters Hindustan Zinc’s position as a preferred equal-opportunity employer reflective of the company’s continued dedication to building a high-performance organization.

The companies with ‘Great Managers Award’ is one of the most highly acclaimed recognitions that enables organizations to compare & benchmark people practices across the industry. In addition to being amongst India’s Top 50 Companies with Great Managers, three of Hindustan Zinc’s leaders have been named in India’s Top 100 Great Managers for 2024. The awarding process involved a meticulous evaluation that included comprehensive team feedback and rigorous interviews conducted by an esteemed jury panel comprising of industry experts. This recognition underlines the company’s commitment to fostering an organization that offers an environment for high-quality learning and rapid growth opportunities to its employees, enabling them to have both fulfilling professional careers and well-balanced lives beyond the workplace.

Arun Misra, CEO and Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc Limited, stated, "We are proud to be recognized as one of the Top 50 Companies with Great Managers in India. At Hindustan Zinc, our employees have the unique experience of working with the stability of a global giant, leveraging the best business practices globally, while working for an organization that has the agility of a start-up. This, combined with our gender-agnostic, merit-first practices is the secret sauce that has resulted in a strong cadre of great managers. As we continue our journey to excellence, Hindustan Zinc continues to deepen its talent pool with future-ready skillsets to create leaders of tomorrow. ”

As India’s premier metals company, Hindustan Zinc remains at the forefront of fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. The company has long prioritized initiatives aimed at breaking barriers and setting new standards by ensuring a standardized work experience powered by rapid digitalization and automation that is breaking the misconception of heavy & physical labor associated with the sector. Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to supporting employees at every stage of life—both personally and professionally—has led to rich job content, career-enhancing, equal opportunities, including night shifts, flexible-work hours, and progressive workplace policies like spouse hiring, year-long sabbaticals for childcare, and leave policies prioritizing mental and physical health. The company also promotes talent mobility for job satisfaction for those who want to work in different business function depending on their interest and aptitude.

In addition, the company has institutionalized several programmes for skilling, upskilling and re-skilling employees to ensure they are at the absolute cutting-edge of job-enrichment. These programmes include classroom training, mentoring & training from global experts, behavioural programmes and a plethora of practical, technical training programmes.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen, Asia’s first low carbon ‘green’ zinc brand that has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition towards a sustainable future.