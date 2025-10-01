Hindware Unveils ‘Designed For Sukoon’, Its New Brand Positioning

Rooted in the brand’s philosophy of creating deep emotional connect with consumers, the campaign strikes an emotional chord with consumers across India and across age brackets. Hindware’s ‘Designed for Sukoon’ thought comes alive through innovations like a Multifunction Shower with Thermostat that mimics monsoon rain, Smart WC with warm seat as comforting as a winter blanket, splash-free faucets, washbasins in vibrant colours, IoT Chimney with Maxx Silence Technology as a quiet partner in moments of love, and premium tiles that unite beauty with durability, together making a house, your home.

Shashvat Somany, Head of Strategy, Somany Impresa Group and Non-Executive Non‑Independent Director, Hindware Limited added, “For over six decades, Hindware has been synonymous with innovation, quality, and trust. With Hindware ‘Designed for Sukoon’ campaign, we are entering an exciting new chapter that unifies our entire portfolio of Bathware, Tiles, and Kitchen appliances under one cohesive brand positioning. This campaign is a celebration of everything Hindware stands for — blending design, technology, and emotion to transform every home into a sanctuary of peace and comfort.”

Speaking on the campaign, Nirupam Sahay, CEO, Hindware Limited, said, “At Hindware, our constant endeavour is to move beyond functionality and create solutions that truly enrich everyday living. With Hindware ‘Designed for Sukoon’, we are showcasing how innovation and design excellence come together across our portfolio of Bathware, Tiles and Consumer Appliances to transform a house into a home that nurtures peace, comfort, and care, and provides precious moments of Sukoon. This campaign reflects our commitment to staying closely connected with our customers and anticipating their evolving needs.”

Arunima Yadav, Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited. added, “Through Hindware Designed for Sukoon, we are honouring our brand’s legacy of trust and deep emotional connect with our consumers, while speaking to today’s consumers with fresh emotional storytelling. The campaign captures endearing moments and varied emotions that highlight aspirations for a premium lifestyle and the comfort of a home that resonates across generations.”

Bringing the vision to life, Ram Cobain, CCO, Mullen Lintas, shared, “Technology can often feel cold. But done right, it can be warm and human. ‘Sukoon’ is an onomatopoeic word—it sounds like what it describes. This transcendental feeling of knowing that all is right with the world is our creative soul. More than a campaign, ‘Sukoon’ is a design philosophy present across every Hindware product and experience.”

The Designed for Sukoon campaign spans Television (DTH & Connected TV), OTT, Digital, Print, Cinema, OOH (Airport), and Social Media platforms. Its reach is amplified through social media activations, and influencer collaborations.