Hiring gains speed in hospitality, oil & gas, FMCGs

New Delhi: Sectors like hospitality, oil and gas and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) witnessed a surge in hiring in India last month, a report...
New Delhi: Sectors like hospitality, oil and gas and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) witnessed a surge in hiring in India last month, a report showed on Tuesday.The hospitality and travel sector witnessed a 16 per cent growth, driven by the strong momentum in travel and tourism, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index.
Positions like front office managers, housekeeping supervisors and F&B service professionals were in high demand across urban hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
“While the overall Index is flat, the new financial year is off to a positive start with remarkable hiring growth recorded in hospitality, oil and gas and FMCG,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com.
The oil and gas industry recorded a 15 per cent (year-on-year) increase in new job creation in April.
Roles like petroleum engineers, drilling engineers and production operators were sought after, particularly in locations like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Jaipur, the report mentioned.
Hiring in the FMCG sector was an 11 per cent growth compared to April last year, fueled by rising demand in rural areas.