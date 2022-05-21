Hocomoco rebrands to Wehouse, raises $1 million

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based tech-powered construction aggregator Hocomoco has recently rebranded itself to Wehouse and raised $1 million from Anthill Ventures and a group of angel investors in its first funding round. The funding will be utilised to upgrade the technology platform and hire for key roles in its expansion to cities pan-India.

Sripad Nandiraj, Co-Founder and CEO, Wehouse, said, "Reinventing is an important part of keeping a corporate entity relevant and aligned with its entrenched entrepreneurial ethos. Our new name embodies our industrial and individual worldview. It means we, as a company and our clients, are building their dream home together as a family."

"Our recent funding is an indication that we are moving in the right direction. The funding will be used to bolster our tech and prime us for scalability. Currently, more than 2000 workers are indirectly employed on different projects across Wehouse's projects. We want to keep increasing this number and give these workers more jobs as we grow." Wehouse is a tech aggregator platform that facilitates end-to-end construction services, helping customers build their dream homes. The startup simplifies the construction process by bringing all entities involved in building a home under one roof. It provides a surveillance-secured project site to prevent theft and damage throughout the project.

The company offers end-to-end services from legal permissions, architectural structural design, and construction execution to interiors and monitoring services.