House sales worth Rs 12K cr registered till April in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sale of 5,331 properties were registered in Hyderabad in April 2022, taking the total registrations of residential properties to 24,797 units since the beginning of this year, according to Knight Frank India, a leading real estate consultancy. The total value of properties transacted in April 2022 stood at Rs2,767 crore (a 10 per cent rise YoY) taking the cumulative values of all properties registered since January 2022 to Rs11,998 crore.

However, in term total number of property registrations, April 2022 recorded a decline of approximately 10 per cent YoY. The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy. Of all residential sales registered during April, houses in the price band of Rs 25 – 50 lakh constituted 53 per cent. Demand in the less than Rs25 lakhs ticket-size however weakened with its share constituting 17 per cent. The share of sales registrations of all other value segments observed a marginal growth in YoY terms in April 2022.

The share of sales in unit-sizes over 1,000 sq ft maintained its share at approximate 83 per cent of all home sales registrations in April. Properties in the size of 1,000 – 2,000 sq ft were 72 per cent of all sales registered during the period. The trend of homebuyers looking to upgrade and move into larger living quarters, that was sparked by the pandemic, continued to hold strong in April 2022 as well.

A district level study shows that home sales registrations in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district was recorded at 44 per cent in April 2022 followed by the Rangareddy district at 40 per cent. The share of Hyderabad district in total registrations remained stable at 15 per cent in April 2022.