Housing sales fall 17% in Mumbai region, Pune

New Delhi: Housing sales in the Mumbai region and Pune dropped 17 per cent in the July-September period to 49,542 units on lower demand amid a sharp surge in prices of residential properties, according to PropEquity. Sales stood at 59,816 units in the year-ago period. In its latest report, real estate data analytics firm PropEquity pointed out that sales in the primary housing market of Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a 28 per cent decline in sales to 14,877 units from 20,620 units.

In Mumbai city, sales dipped 8 per cent to 9,691 units from 10,480 units, while Navi Mumbai witnessed a 6 per cent fall to 7,212 units from 7,650 units. In Pune, a key housing market in Maharashtra, the housing sales fell 16 per cent to 17,762 units during July-September 2025 from 21,066 units in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Sukhraj Nahar, President of CREDAI-MCHI, said, “While Q3 reflected a period of market recalibration, the demand drivers for housing in MMR and Pune remain extremely robust. Commenting on the market scenario of MMR, realtors’ apex body CREDAI’s Mumbai chapter said that the fall in sales during the September quarter was not a cause for concern.