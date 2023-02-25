Housing.com online property show underway

Hyderabad: Proptech major Housing.com has recently launched the latest edition of its signature online property event Happy New Homes 2023. It will run the mega property event virtually till March 15, 2023 would to showcase real estate projects by leading developers in India's 27 cities. It is slated to be the biggest in terms of collection and participation for REA India.

Over 500 developers will be showcasing their more than 800 housing projects during the month-long gala event which is expected to see participation from nearly 2,500 channel partners. Some of the leading developers participating in the gala event include Panchsheel, Kohinoor Group, Kalpataru, Mahagun, Casagrand and many others.

Through its high-decibel, multi-channel promotional campaign, the Gurgaon-headquartered company expects to reach over 45 million users. Last year's event, through its omni-channel marketing campaign, achieved a reach of 42 million users. While providing a contactless home-buying experience to its audience, it has put on display a 3D virtual booth to offer users an experience of a real property kiosk.

"All data indicate an extremely high positive buyer sentiment in the backdrop of favourable home purchase conditions. Even though past editions of this annual event have been all highly successful, we expect this year's Happy New Home event to break all records and help the Housing platform enable all-time high deals," says Amit Masaldan, National Business Head, Housing.com.

To make their offers attractive, several freebies have been made part of the package deals by real estate developers during the Happy New Homes 2023 event. Among the incentives on offer are free covered parking, modular kitchens, pre-installed air conditioning in bedrooms, complete waiver on a year of maintenance fee, and complete waiver of bank processing fee.

Some developers are also offering 10-gram gold coins on spot booking while others are promising double penalty payment in case of project delay.