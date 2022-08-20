How investors can still get UK visa

Hyderabad: Genuine entrepreneurs, who have been stopped from setting up businesses in the UK by changes in visa rules, are being offered a lifeline.

The investor route, also known as the 'Golden' visa, was cancelled in February following concerns by the British government that it was being used by unscrupulous millionaires to buy citizenship and launder money.

The self-sponsorship scheme is an innovative idea which falls within UK laws. It is being promoted by London immigration firm AY & J Solicitors and this is designed to help those who are genuinely serious about setting up bona fide businesses in the UK, but who have been precluded from doing so by the aforementioned rule changes.

Yash Dubal, Director of AY & J Solicitors explained: "To self-sponsor, Indian investors must first establish a UK company and then issue themselves with a skilled worker visa, allowing them to go to the UK to work for their own company and eventually to settle as a UK citizen if they so wish. The scheme is possible because foreign nationals are allowed to set up UK businesses. Once the business is established, it can apply to the British Home Office for a sponsor licence, which then enables it to employ workers from overseas on a skilled worker visa. As a legally recognised entity, the business can then employ its owner, who can then work for it legally in the UK."