  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

HP Inc to layoff 6,000 employees by 2028

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 8:27 AM IST
HP Inc to layoff 6,000 employees by 2028
X

New Delhi: HP Inc has announced that it plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs globally by fiscal 2028 as part of a larger effort to streamline its operations and increase its use of artificial intelligence.The company said the move will help speed up product development, improve customer service and boost overall productivity.

Following the announcement, HP’s shares dropped 5.5 per cent in extended trading. HP CEO Enrique Lores said during a media briefing that employees working in product development, internal operations and customer support will be affected by the layoffs.

He added that the cost-cutting plan is expected to generate about $1 billion in gross run-rate savings over the next three years.

Tags

HP Job CutsGlobal Layoffs AnnouncementAI-Driven RestructuringCost-Cutting StrategyEnrique Lores Statement

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Cleaning of key trunk sewer line in Janakpuri, Hari Nagar begins

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood says the cleaning will be carried out by temporarily diverting sewer flow between two manholes through a bypass line while advanced machinery removes the accumulated silt

Cleaning of key trunk sewer line in Janakpuri, Hari Nagar begins

National News

More
Share it
X