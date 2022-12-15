Hyd accounts for 1/3rd of new IT jobs: KTR

Hyderabad: Hyderabad accounted for one-third of the new jobs created in the information technology sector in the country during the last fiscal year. Telangana's minister for information technology, industry and commerce KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that out of 4.5 lakh new jobs created last year in the IT sector, 1.57 lakh were created in Hyderabad. He pointed out that IT exports from Hyderabad have gone up from Rs 57,000 crore in 2014-15 to 1,83,000 crore in 2021-22.

The minister was speaking at the opening of the new smart campus of Bosch Global Software Technologies in Hyderabad. KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said that Hyderabad and Telangana have become extremely attractive for investment for a variety of reasons. "This is one Indian city which does not compromise when it comes to building infrastructure which keeps up pace with the growth. It is something that is truly a testament to our honourable chief minister's commitment to growth of this city," he said.

The minister claimed that the initial estimates of large multinationals who invest in the city are usually conservative but end up hiring more talent because of the energy and abundance of young inspiring innovators they find here. He recalled that in February this year Bosch Global February announced setting up the facility and recruiting 3,000 people. "I have been told that you have already recruited 1,400 people and I believe the number is going to be more than 3,000."