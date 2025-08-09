Hyd office market rises 9.2% in H1

Hyderabad: Hyderabad office market is one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding in India with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 per cent, the highest among the top six metros. According to Knight Frank India’s report - ‘A Billion Sq Ft and Counting – India Office Supply Growth Story’, the city’s total office stock stands at 123 million sq ft, contributing 12 per cent to India’s overall office market in January-June (H1) period of 2025.

Hyderabad’s success is attributed to its strong presence in the tech sector, progressive infrastructure development, and a policy environment conducive to large-format commercial growth. The city’s secondary business districts (SBDs), including HITEC City, Kondapur, and Manikonda, dominate. Its commercial office landscape, accounting for 47 per cent of the total stock. Peripheral business districts (PBDs) such as Gachibowli, Kokapet, and Nanakramguda contribute another 41 per cent, while central business districts (CBDs) like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills comprise 11 per cent.