Hyd realtors aiding investor faith by supporting Bhu Bharathi
Hyderabad: Amidst nearly two lakh Dharani applications from land owners and farmers awaiting clearance for land-related problems by District Collectors and several writ petitions filed in the Court against Dharani’s non-resolution mechanism, real estate developers are pinning hopes on Bhu Bharati, the new land records portal, for increasing investor confidence in emerging and semi-urban corridors of Telangana.

Naredco (National Real Estate Development Council) Telangana, a real estate representative body, said that consultative approach and stage-wise implementation of Bhu Bharathi, currently in Beta testing phase in three districts, will address problems that arose with introduction of Dharani portal.

President of Naredco Telangana, Vijaya Sai Meka told Bizz Buzz that the government is also mulling to conduct Revenue meetings at Mandal level wherein Dharani complainants can personally represent their land record-related case resulting in getting it resolved at the State level, itself.

