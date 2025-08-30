Hyd realty gets global infra push

Hyderabad’s real estate sector received a strong endorsement from industry leaders with the entry of global brokerage major Driven Properties. Speaking at the launch of the company’s office near Knowledge City on Friday, Gummi Ram Reddy, President-Elect, CREDAI National, hailed the move as a milestone for Hyderabad’s fast-growing property market.

“Hyderabad continues to stand tall as one of India’s most trusted real estate markets. The entry of a global leader like Driven Properties signals a new era of collaboration and opportunity,” Reddy said.

Highlighting the city’s rapid transformation over the past decade, he noted, “Hyderabad is the fastest-growing city in India. You can see world-class towers here that rival Mumbai’s skyline. In just one year, Driven sold properties worth $2 billion, which shows their credibility. They are not just consultants but true growth partners for us in Hyderabad.”

Reddy also praised the Dubai-based company’s international presence and expressed confidence that Driven Properties will expand alongside Hyderabad’s booming real estate market. He extended his best wishes to Sheikh Suleiman and his team for their India journey.