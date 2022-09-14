Hyd to host 3 pharma trade shows

Hyderabad: The largest pharmaceutical industry gathering is going to take place in India's pharma hub – Hyderabad. analyticaAnacon India and India Lab Expo 2022 are back along with pharma machinery show, Pharma Pro & Pack Expo 2022.

The B2B event will bring together industry experts, leading manufacturers, buyers' community, policy advisors, and other stakeholders of the pharma machinery segment.

The three expos will be held from September 15-17, 2022 at the Hitex exhibition centre in Hyderabad. The exhibition will witness participation of more than 400 suppliers showcasing over 5,000 products across 17,500 sqm of exhibition space.

Harshit Shah, president, Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers Association, joint organiser of Pharma Pro & Pack Expo 2022 said, "We are happy to be back again as the industry was missing face-to-face business discussions and networking.