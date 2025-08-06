Hyderabad firm Jeh Aerospace raises $11 mn in Series-A round

Mumbai: Hyderabad-based aerospace startup Jeh Aerospace on Tuesday announced it has secured $11 million in a Series-A funding round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from existing investor General Catalyst, for scaling up its manufacturing capacity and operational capabilities.

The fresh funds infusion comes shortly after the corporate venture arm of IndiGo made its first investment in Jeh Aerospace last month. Founded by industry veterans Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, alumni of Tata’s aerospace joint ventures with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Sikorsky, Jeh Aerospace combines deep sectoral expertise with sharp operational execution capabilities.

Within its first year of operations, the company has expanded to a 100-member team of specialised engineers and technicians, delivered 100,000 flight-critical aeroengine components and precision tools meeting AS9100 standards, and secured $100 million in long-term contracts with global aerospace firms.