Hyderabad to Become BCG’s Fifth Office in India, Driving Talent Development and Multifold Growth

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global leader in management consulting, is expanding its presence in India with the launch of a new office in Hyderabad. This strategic expansion marks BCG’s fifth office in India, following Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, and positions the firm to better serve its growing client base in the region. BCG has seen a robust growth trajectory in India, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% over the last decade. Looking ahead, the firm anticipates multifold growth, with Hyderabad playing a central role in this ambition. The new office will serve as a critical hub, enabling the firm to deepen its engagement with key industries and clients amid India’s rapidly evolving business environment.

“India remains one of BCG’s most dynamic growth markets globally, underpinned by a strong talent base and the pace of transformation across industries,” said Rahul Jain, Head of BCG India. “The opening of our Hyderabad office reflects our long-term commitment to the country and our confidence in the opportunities that lie ahead across sectors, especially in industrials, pharmaceuticals, technology, infrastructure, and real estate - all powered by exceptional local talent.”

Hyderabad is one of India’s fastest-growing business hubs, underpinned by its strong manufacturing, R&D and tech capabilities supported by a highly skilled talent pool. The city accounts for nearly one-third of the country’s pharmaceutical production and one-fifth of its pharmaceutical exports and is widely recognized as the pharma capital of India. Manufacturing contributes 19.5% to Telangana’s GSDP (compared to the national average of 17.7%) and grew by approximately 9% between FY23 and FY24. Alongside these strengths, Hyderabad is also a leading destination for global capability centres (GCCs), R&D hubs, and startups, supported by a vibrant technology ecosystem and strategic infrastructure.

“Hyderabad & the region brings together the perfect mix of industry strength, innovation, ambition and talent,” said Vikash Agarwalla, Managing Director & Partner, BCG India. “From its leadership across multiple sectors to its vibrant technology ecosystem, the region is emerging as a powerhouse of India’s economic growth. Our new office allows us to be closer to our clients in this region and support their most ambitious transformation journeys.”

The Hyderabad office also reflects BCG’s continued investment in talent. The firm actively recruits from leading educational institutions in the region and is committed to building teams that can partner with local and global clients to address India’s most pressing opportunities and challenges.