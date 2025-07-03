Hyundai CRETA becomes the Highest Selling Passenger Vehicle in India in June 2025

Hyundai CRETA is India’s highest selling SUV in H1 (Jan – June) of CY 2025

Hyundai CRETA scored the best-selling model tag three times so far in 2025 –March, April and June

Hyundai CRETA has been the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country every completed year since its launch in 2015

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), Undisputed, Ultimate SUV CRETA has become the highest-selling model in the country for June 2025. With an impressive 15,786 units sold in June 2025, the Hyundai CRETA reaffirmed its position as a customer favourite in the highly competitive Indian automobile market. Hyundai CRETA has been India’s highest selling SUV in H1 (Jan-June) of CY 2025. During the same period, Hyundai CRETA has scored country’s best-selling model tag three times –March, April and June.

This significant milestone coincides with CRETA’s 10th Anniversary, making the achievement even more momentous for the brand and its vast customer base.

Speaking on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “CRETA is not just a product, it is an emotion for over 1.2 million Indian families. Over the last decade, brand CRETA has consistently redefined the SUV space and remained a strong pillar of Hyundai’s growth in India. Becoming the best-selling model in June 2025, exactly as it completes 10 years in the country, is a testament to the love and trust that Indian customers have placed in the brand. Infact Hyundai CRETA has been the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country every completed year since its launch in 2015. Such has been its impact that the segment is now fondly called the ‘CRETA segment’, a true testament to the brand’s leadership. As we look ahead, we remain committed to elevating customer experiences further and driving the future of mobility through innovation, safety, and sustainability.”

Over the last decade, from being a dependable companion for daily urban commuters to empowering long distance journeys, CRETA has seamlessly integrated itself into millions of lives. It’s legacy is not just defined by the numbers sold, but by the emotional connection it has fostered with customers.

By offering cutting-edge technology, advanced safety and innovation in design and comfort, CRETA has upheld its position as one of the most preferred SUVs for Indian customers. With the recent introduction of Hyundai CRETA Electric, the nameplate now expands into the EV segment, reflecting HMIL’s commitment to a greener future. And as the brand celebrates its 10th anniversary milestone, HMIL looks forward to shaping the future of mobility in India with even greater innovation and commitment.