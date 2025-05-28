Live
Hyundai, Kia’s European sales down 1.8% in April
Seoul: Combined vehicle sales of South Korea’s leading automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia in Europe fell 1.8 per cent from a year earlier in April, industry data showed on Tuesday.
According to the data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 89,890 units in Europe last month.
ACEA data showed Hyundai Motor’s sales shed 3.3 percent on-year to 45,227 units, while those of Kia dropped 0.2 percent to 44,663 units, reports Yonhap news agency.
The South Korean automakers sold 357,201 units combined in Europe during the January-April period, down 3.4 percent from the same period last year.
The combined market share of Hyundai and Kia in Europe during the first four months of the year was tallied at 8 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from last year. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor temporarily suspended production of its Ioniq 5 and Kona electric vehicles (EVs) at its main domestic plant last month for a week, as weakening overseas demand continues to weigh on exports.