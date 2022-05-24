Hyundai launches new GRAND i10 NIOS model

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the introduction of the GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition with prices starting from Rs 6.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by the 1.2l Kappa petrol engine, the model will offer comfort and convenience to new age buyers while encompassing a new sporty & hi-tech appeal.

"Hyundai conceptualised the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new age customers in the country. We are glad to now introduce the sporty and hi-tech focussed Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers.

With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature loaded and efficient hatchback," Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.