Hyundai Launches the All-New Hyundai Creta EV at JSP Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Limited unveiled the Hyundai Creta Electric at JSP Hyundai, Jubilee Hills, in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited unveiled the Hyundai Creta Electric at JSP Hyundai, Jubilee Hills, in Hyderabad. Actress and Bigg Boss 8 fame Soniya Akula, who unveiled the exciting new model in the presence of Gokul managing director, Prudhvi Reddy Director of JSP Hyundai and Syed Anwar, Hyundai TSM on Thursday.
“It’s an honour to be part of the Hyundai Creta Electric launch. This new vehicle is not just a car; it represents a forward-thinking move toward a cleaner, greener environment, Soniya Akula added, Hyundai’s commitment to providing innovative, eco-friendly solutions aligns with the Indian government’s push toward adopting electric mobility, ensuring a sustainable and greener future for all.
Speaking to the media Syed Anwar, TSM of HMIL said that, Unveiling the Creta Electric at JSP Hyundai, located in the vibrant area of Jubilee Hills, marked the beginning of the Creta Electric's journey in the Hyderabad market. The Hyundai Creta Electric is poised to revolutionize the electric vehicle market in India, offering a perfect blend of style, innovation, and sustainability. With a sleek, modern design, cutting-edge technology, and zero-emission performance, the Creta Electric marks a significant step towards Hyundai's commitment to an eco-friendly future in the Indian automotive sector.
“HMIL’s indigenization efforts are deeply in sync with Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’ initiatives, and our localization strategy strives to constantly leverage India’s rich resources, skilled workforce and advanced engineering prowess, to develop world-class technology domestically.”he added.