Hyundai Motor India Foundation Announces Second Edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket 2025

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) today announced the second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket - an International Bilateral Blind Men’s Cricket Series under its corporate initiative - Samarth by Hyundai. The event is organized in partnership with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Cricket Association for the Blind in India to raise awareness and enable people with disabilities in India.

The International Bilateral cricket series exemplifies Hyundai’s vision of building a more inclusive society. It not only offers a platform for international exposure but also marks a critical step in fostering physical and social development among visually impaired youth across India.

Commenting on the second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, Mr. Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head - Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we are committed to the holistic growth of India and aspire to build a more empathetic society through our social initiatives. In India, the love for cricket knows no bounds. It is more than just a sport; it is an emotion. Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket is a part of our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and empowerment through sports. The second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket will give the athletes a platform to showcase their talent while encouraging many more with their unbreakable spirit. We truly believe mobility and opportunity should be for everyone, and are honored to be a part of this movement. We wish each player the best and look forward to witnessing their talent unfold, both on and off the field.”

Speaking on the announcement, the Chairman of CABI and Founding Trustee for Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Dr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said, “There’s a poetic resonance in the names - Samarth and Samarthanam, both rooted in the idea of strength and capability. This partnership goes beyond cricket; it’s about building a world where ability triumphs over disability. With Hyundai’s Samarth initiative joining hands with Samarthanam’s long-standing vision, this championship emerges not just as a tournament, but as a global tribute to the spirit of inclusion, excellence, and possibility.”

Commenting on the new season of bilateral cricket series, Captain of India Men's Blind Cricket Team, Mr. Durga Rao Tompaki said, “Facing a world-class team like South Africa gives our players especially the newcomers, a rare chance to grow, compete, and prove their caliber. Backed by Hyundai, CABI, and Samarthanam, we’re ready to make every match count.”

In the first edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, the Indian Men’s Blind Cricket team emerged as winners against Sri Lanka Men’s Blind Cricket team. The second edition will feature the India Men’s Blind Cricket Team facing the South Africa Men’s Blind Cricket Team, scheduled to take place at Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium, Muddenahalli, Bengaluru between May 12-17, 2025.