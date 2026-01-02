Hyundai Motor India introduces new HX5+ Variant in the all-new Hyundai VENUE portfolio

Gurugram, January 02, 2026: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced the introduction of a new HX5+ variant in its recently launched all-new Hyundai VENUE at INR 9 99 900 (ex-showroom). The new variant further strengthened the all-new Hyundai VENUE portfolio, enhancing customer choice and value.

The newly introduced HX5+ variant comes with the Kappa 1.2L petrol engine - MT and offers additional style enhancement, comfort & convenience features, including:

Roof rails

Quad Beam LED Headlamps

Rear Window Sunshade

Smartphone wireless Charger

Driver Console Armrest with Storage

Rear Wiper and Washer

Driver power window with auto up down & safety

These additions further elevate everyday driving convenience while reinforcing Hyundai VENUE’s positioning as a feature-rich compact SUV.

Commenting on the introduction of new variant in all-new Hyundai VENUE, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The all-new Hyundai VENUE has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers, with more than 50,000 bookings already received. The introduction of the new HX5+ variant enhances all-new VENUE’s value proposition with added comfort and convenience features that align with evolving customer expectations.”

He added, “HMIL continues to stand for trust, quality and long-term value, delivering products that resonate with the aspirations of millions across our country. We are deeply committed to India and Indian customers and the introduction of the Hyundai VENUE HX 5+ variant marks another milestone in our journey to delight customers with products that truly reflect their aspirations.”

Additionally, the HX4 variant in Hyundai VENUE now gets driver seat height adjustment feature enhancing driver comfort.