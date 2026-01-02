Hyundai Motor India introduces new HX5+ Variant in the all-new Hyundai VENUE portfolio
Gurugram, January 02, 2026: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced the introduction of a new HX5+ variant in its recently launched all-new Hyundai VENUE at INR 9 99 900 (ex-showroom). The new variant further strengthened the all-new Hyundai VENUE portfolio, enhancing customer choice and value.
The newly introduced HX5+ variant comes with the Kappa 1.2L petrol engine - MT and offers additional style enhancement, comfort & convenience features, including:
- Roof rails
- Quad Beam LED Headlamps
- Rear Window Sunshade
- Smartphone wireless Charger
- Driver Console Armrest with Storage
- Rear Wiper and Washer
- Driver power window with auto up down & safety
These additions further elevate everyday driving convenience while reinforcing Hyundai VENUE’s positioning as a feature-rich compact SUV.
Commenting on the introduction of new variant in all-new Hyundai VENUE, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The all-new Hyundai VENUE has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers, with more than 50,000 bookings already received. The introduction of the new HX5+ variant enhances all-new VENUE’s value proposition with added comfort and convenience features that align with evolving customer expectations.”
He added, “HMIL continues to stand for trust, quality and long-term value, delivering products that resonate with the aspirations of millions across our country. We are deeply committed to India and Indian customers and the introduction of the Hyundai VENUE HX 5+ variant marks another milestone in our journey to delight customers with products that truly reflect their aspirations.”
Additionally, the HX4 variant in Hyundai VENUE now gets driver seat height adjustment feature enhancing driver comfort.
Hyundai Motor India Limited remains committed to offering customers a compelling mix of advanced technology, safety, comfort and value, while continuously refining its product portfolio to align with evolving customer preferences.