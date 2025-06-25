Live
Hyundai Motor India Limited announces Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp
- Comprehensive 70-point vehicle health check up
- Special discounts on parts, labor and value-added services
- Benefits applicable from 25 June – 20 July 2025
As part of this initiative, HMIL is offering a comprehensive 70-point vehicle health check-up, including detailed inspection of brakes, front & rear lights, tyres, wipers, battery, electrical systems and underbody components, all critical for safe and reliable driving during monsoon conditions.
Speaking on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to deliver impeccable driving experience through thoughtful and proactive customer care. The Monsoon Service Camp is designed to offer complete peace of mind to customers by ensuring their vehicles are ready for the rainy season. We urge all Hyundai owners to take advantage of this initiative and drive safe and worry-free this rainy season.”
Customers can avail special offers on services during the monsoon camp:
- 70-point vehicle health check-up including brakes & electrical system, suspension etc.
- Upto 35% discount on Extended Warranty
- 15% discount on:
- Mechanical labour - Periodic Maintenance Service
- Interior & Exterior beautification
- Underbody (anti rust) coating
- 10% discount on selected wear & tear parts like Brake pad, clutch & suspension
- 10% discount on Head Lamp, Tail lamp, Indicator, Bulb, Wiper Blade
- 10% discount on labour of Cowl Panel Cleaning & Sunroof lubrication
Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information.