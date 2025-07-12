Hyundai Motor India Limited brings in the 18th Edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025

The 18th Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 is set to take place at hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi from 23rd – 30th July’ 2025

Special Showcase of Hyundai CRETA Electric at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, marking the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Undisputed, Ultimate Hyundai CRETA

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) in collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) proudly announces the 18th Edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 (HICW). This marks the third consecutive year of HMIL’s partnership with FDCI for India’s marquee fashion event, celebrating the Indian craftmanship, artisans and diverse cultural heritage of the country.

For HMIL, this year also marks the 10th Anniversary of the Undisputed, Ultimate Hyundai CRETA that has won over 1.2 million customers since its inception in 2015. Adding more glamour to the star-studded event, the newly launched Hyundai CRETA Electric will be showcased at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

Speaking about the association with FDCI, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “We are delighted to continue our association with FDCI for the third consecutive year. Hyundai India Couture Week is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and culture, values that deeply resonate with us at HMIL. This year, we are also celebrating the 10th Anniversary for the Hyundai CRETA and are excited to showcase the Hyundai CRETA Electric at HICW 2025, bringing together the worlds of cutting-edge mobility and high-end fashion. Our continued partnership reflects our commitment to engaging with customers through meaningful and innovative platforms that go beyond automobiles.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI commented, “Hyundai India Couture Week continues to be the most awaited platform showcasing the mastery and evolution of Indian couture. We are proud to partner with Hyundai for the third consecutive year in presenting this celebration of design and innovation. I would also like to express my gratitude to the participating designers whose creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment elevate this platform year after year. I also extend my sincere thanks to Reliance Brands for their continued support in helping us bring this vision to life.”

Hyundai India Couture Week’s stellar couturier lineup for this year includes Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao. These esteemed couturiers will bring home-grown luxury to the centre stage showcasing their exclusive collections from 23rd – 30th July’ 2025 at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi.

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s partnership with Fashion Design Council of India is a testament to the company’s continued commitment to design and innovation along with creating newer experiences for their customers.