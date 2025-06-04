Hyundai Motor India Limited Celebrates ‘World Environment Day’

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is celebrating ‘World Environment Day’ by launching a comprehensive ‘Environment Month’ initiative. Throughout June 2025, HMIL shall be rolling out a series of innovative and customer-centric activities to promote eco-conscious practices among customers.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “At HMIL, sustainability is not a one-day affair but a core value that drives our innovation, products and community initiatives. This Environment month, we are empowering our customers to help them take meaningful actions, be it through responsible driving, eco-conscious vehicle care or transitioning to electric mobility. Together, we can co-create a greener, more sustainable future.”

Key Highlights of HMIL’s Environment Month 2025 Campaign:

Hyundai Bluelink Championship: The 30-day challenge aims to foster responsible driving among Hyundai’s connected car users. HMIL will plant one sapling for every customer that maintains a Bluelink Driving score of 90 or above in the month of June 2025. The initiative aims at making every eco-conscious drive count toward a greener tomorrow.

Free Electric Charge on World Environment Day: To celebrate World Environment Day and support the growing community of EV users, HMIL is offering 100% cashback on electric charging expenses, made via the Hyundai In-Car Payment system for the first 1,000 Hyundai CRETA Electric customers. This exclusive one-day offer not only reduces the cost of green mobility but also underscores HMIL’s commitment to accelerating India’s electric vehicle transition.

Dry Wash Campaign: In its continued efforts to conserve water, HMIL is promoting the adoption of Dry Wash services at all its workshops. By switching to this method, customers can help save approximately 120 litres* of water per car. To further encourage participation, HMIL is offering attractive discounts on service labour charges on Environment Day, blending eco-awareness with customer value.

Exclusive offers on environmentally friendly products: Amazon gift vouchers for customers opting for the Shell Helix Ultra carbon-neutral engine oil (co-branded by Hyundai & Shell) for their car service through Hyundai Authorized Workshops. Customers can avail Amazon vouchers via the myHyundai App.