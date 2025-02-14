Hyundai Motor India Limited completes 25 years of exports from India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s leading premium smart mobility solutions provider, completes 25 years of exports from India, reinforcing its position as India’s largest exporter of passenger vehicles. Commencing exports in 1999, HMIL has exported over 3.7 million Made in India passenger vehicles till date. Over the last 25 years, HMIL has exported passenger vehicles to over 150 nations across the globe, and currently exports to over 60 countries. The globally acclaimed Hyundai i10 family surpassed the milestone of 1.5 million, and the extremely popular VERNA family crossed 500,000 exports on a cumulative basis.

In CY 2024, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile and Peru emerged as the largest export markets for HMIL by volumes. Hyundai exported a total of 1,58,686 vehicles in CY 2024.

Commenting on this export milestone, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director - HMIL said, “Hyundai Motor India Limited proudly stands as the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India on a cumulative basis. Having exported over 3.7 million units over the last 25 years, HMIL has earned significant amount of forex for the nation, while putting India on the world map for its manufacturing mettle. This is testimony to the increasing level of trust on Indian engineering and popularity of Indian craftmanship worldwide. Aiming to become the largest export hub for Hyundai outside South Korea, we aspire to continue our growth trajectory in the coming years. Aligned to our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ our resolve to serve global customers with a wide range of smart mobility solutions will continue to grow stronger as we commit ourselves to Make in India, Made for the World.”

HMIL also achieved the milestone of surpassing export of 1 million units to Africa and commenced exporting the Hyundai EXTER to South Africa in 2024. Hyundai EXTER, manufactured exclusively by HMIL, is the eighth Made in India model in the South African market.

Through the years, some of the most exciting Hyundai products including the CRETA, ALCAZAR, VERNA, EXTER and i10 have also gained popularity in the overseas markets, helping Hyundai Motor India Limited to achieve unparalleled milestones.