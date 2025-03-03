Live
- Waste by Education Leaders Leaves Educators Vulnerable to Trump’s Attack
- CM Chandrababu Stops Convoy to Speak with Sai Sadhana Chit Fund Victims
- Memes Go Viral Following Trump-Zelensky Fallout During Oval Office Meeting
- Gade Srinivasulu Wins Uttarandhra Teacher MLC Seat
- Kinetic Green to launch new TVC for its E-Luna, brings back the iconic “Chal Meri Luna” legacy with a modern twist
- Herbalife India Partners with Rising Cricket Star Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Hyundai Motor India Limited introduces new variants and updates for the Undisputed Ultimate SUV – Hyundai CRETA
- ‘Jigael’ trailer heightens excitement
- GV Prakash expresses his confidence on ‘Kingston’
- Shopsy Brings Back the Customer-Favourite Grand Shopsy Mela – ‘Shopping Mela Sabse bada, Prices Sabse Chote’
Just In
Hyundai Motor India Limited introduces new variants and updates for the Undisputed Ultimate SUV – Hyundai CRETA
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today introduced new variants and feature upgrades to its Undisputed Ultimate SUV, the Hyundai CRETA. The best-selling mid-size SUV, Hyundai CRETA
Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today introduced new variants and feature upgrades to its Undisputed Ultimate SUV, the Hyundai CRETA. The best-selling mid-size SUV, Hyundai CRETA has solidified its status as an iconic brand in India with over 1.2 million delighted customers. The new variants and feature updates will further elevate the ownership experience for CRETA owners.
Commenting on the introduction of new variants and updates, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai CRETA has continuously set benchmarks in the SUV segment, becoming a symbol of power, innovation, and customer trust. With the introduction of new variants and updates, we are elevating the driving experience, offering enhanced features, advanced technology, and greater value. These updates reinforce CRETA’s leadership while catering to evolving customer needs, ensuring every drive is more connected, comfortable, and exciting.”
The new variants and updates have been thoughtfully crafted to significantly lift the ownership experience of today’s aspirational customers. Promising to redefine the driving experience, the new variants add excitement and innovation, enabling customers to explore new standards of SUV driving.
The new SX Premium and EX (O) variants comes with an array of hi-tech and aspirational features like:
Hyundai CRETA SX Premium:
- Front row ventilated seats
- 8-way power driver seat
- Bose premium sound 8-speaker system
- Leather seats
- Scooped seats
Hyundai CRETA EX (O):
- Panoramic sunroof
- LED reading lamps
The Hyundai CRETA SX (O) variant now comes with a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Additionally, the company has introduced Smart Key with motion sensor in S (O) and onwards variants. This innovative technology elevates the level of security. Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night color options are now available across all variants of the Hyundai CRETA.
Price:
Variant
Price (Ex-showroom) INR
Creta 1.5 MPi MT EX(O)
12 97 190
Creta 1.5 MPi IVT EX(O)
14 37 190
Creta 1.5 CRDi MT EX(O)
14 56 490
Creta 1.5 CRDi AT EX(O)
15 96 490
Creta 1.5 MPi MT SX Premium
16 18 390
Creta 1.5 MPi MT SX(O)
17 46 300
Creta 1.5 MPi IVT SX Premium
17 68 390
Creta 1.5 CRDi MT SX Premium
17 76 690
Creta 1.5 MPi IVT SX(O)
18 92 300
Creta 1.5 CRDi MT SX(O)
19 04 700
Creta 1.5 CRDi AT SX(O)
19 99 900
Creta 1.5 Turbo DCT SX(O)
20 18 900
Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information,