Hyundai Motor India Limited introduces new variants and updates for the Undisputed Ultimate SUV – Hyundai CRETA

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today introduced new variants and feature upgrades to its Undisputed Ultimate SUV, the Hyundai CRETA. The best-selling mid-size SUV, Hyundai CRETA has solidified its status as an iconic brand in India with over 1.2 million delighted customers. The new variants and feature updates will further elevate the ownership experience for CRETA owners.

Commenting on the introduction of new variants and updates, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai CRETA has continuously set benchmarks in the SUV segment, becoming a symbol of power, innovation, and customer trust. With the introduction of new variants and updates, we are elevating the driving experience, offering enhanced features, advanced technology, and greater value. These updates reinforce CRETA’s leadership while catering to evolving customer needs, ensuring every drive is more connected, comfortable, and exciting.”

The new variants and updates have been thoughtfully crafted to significantly lift the ownership experience of today’s aspirational customers. Promising to redefine the driving experience, the new variants add excitement and innovation, enabling customers to explore new standards of SUV driving.

The new SX Premium and EX (O) variants comes with an array of hi-tech and aspirational features like:

Hyundai CRETA SX Premium:

Front row ventilated seats

8-way power driver seat

Bose premium sound 8-speaker system

Leather seats

Scooped seats

Hyundai CRETA EX (O):

Panoramic sunroof

LED reading lamps

The Hyundai CRETA SX (O) variant now comes with a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Additionally, the company has introduced Smart Key with motion sensor in S (O) and onwards variants. This innovative technology elevates the level of security. Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night color options are now available across all variants of the Hyundai CRETA.

Price:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) INR Creta 1.5 MPi MT EX(O) 12 97 190 Creta 1.5 MPi IVT EX(O) 14 37 190 Creta 1.5 CRDi MT EX(O) 14 56 490 Creta 1.5 CRDi AT EX(O) 15 96 490 Creta 1.5 MPi MT SX Premium 16 18 390 Creta 1.5 MPi MT SX(O) 17 46 300 Creta 1.5 MPi IVT SX Premium 17 68 390 Creta 1.5 CRDi MT SX Premium 17 76 690 Creta 1.5 MPi IVT SX(O) 18 92 300 Creta 1.5 CRDi MT SX(O) 19 04 700 Creta 1.5 CRDi AT SX(O) 19 99 900 Creta 1.5 Turbo DCT SX(O) 20 18 900

Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information,