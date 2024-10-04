Hyundai Motor India Limited Launches ‘Super Delight Days’ Campaign for the Festive Season

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the launch of its festive brand campaign ‘Hyundai Super Delight Days’. Designed to bring families and friends together for an unforgettable celebration, Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign offers exciting customer benefits of up to Rs. 80 629/-* on Hyundai VENUE^, up to Rs 58 000/-* on Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, up to Rs. 42 972/-* on sporty-entry SUV Hyundai EXTER^ and up to Rs. 55 000/-* on Hyundai i20, these offers are designed to make this festive season more special for Hyundai customers.



Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “This festive season, HMIL invites customers to embark on a journey filled with happiness, excitement, and cherished memories. We are thrilled to launch the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign, a perfect way to engage with our customers during this festive season. The campaign reflects the deep-rooted emotional connections our customers share with their vehicles, especially during festivals when purchasing a new car is considered auspicious. With this campaign, we want to make every visit to our showroom an exciting and joyous experience. To make the celebrations even more delightful, we have introduced new models and variants and are offering exclusive festive benefits across our range of cars, helping customers drive home their favorite Hyundai.”

The campaign film captures the thrill of exploring incredible offers and the joy of sharing those moments with loved ones. With vibrant visuals of families visiting Hyundai showrooms, the campaign portrays how each purchase becomes a significant part of their festive celebrations. Hyundai Super Delight Days is being activated in HMIL showrooms across the country, inviting customers to experience the joy and prosperity of owning a Hyundai, backed by a host of exciting benefits and celebratory offers.

HMIL vehicles come equipped with segment-defining safety, connectivity, comfort, convenience and technologically advanced features, offering a delightful ownership experience to customers. HMIL’s extensive network, with 1,388 sales touchpoints and 1,580 service points across the country as of October 2024, are fully geared to delight customers with the timely deliveries of their favorite Hyundai cars during this auspicious period.

For more details, visit your nearest Hyundai showroom

Click here for the campaign TVC

Media contact: Hyundai Motor India Limited | [email protected]

Disclaimer:

^VENUE accessory package worth ₹ 21 628 can be availed on payment of ₹ 5 999. EXTER accessory package worth ₹ 17 971 can be availed on payment of ₹ 4 999.

*Scheme is applicable on select variants of Hyundai VENUE, Hyundai EXTER, Hyundai i20 & Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS cars purchased between 1st - 31st October 2024. ^^Accessories package will not be applicable for EXTER Knight, VENUE Knight, VENUE Adventure and Diesel variants. Payment for accessory package needs to be made to the dealer. Accessory packages need to be purchased as a whole, and if accessories parts are purchased independently, then offer will not be applicable. Cash discount can't be availed against this offer. Benefits mentioned include applicable cash, exchange and accessories package benefits. Benefits may vary with variants.



