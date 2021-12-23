Hyundai ropes in golfer Aditi Ashok

Hyderabad: Automaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) signed an MoU with Aditi Ashok, the 2020 Arjuna Awardee and World's only golfer who has succeeded in every major golf format. Under this unique partnership, Aditi will be representing the brand in the national and international sports tournaments & championships.

Through this association, HMIL is looking to strengthen the brand's voice, spirit and innovative approach to further prioritize customer interests and create newer opportunities for the brand that resonates with today's youth. The automaker said it would continue to realise its global vision of 'Progress for Humanity' through diverse partnerships to support young talent. The golfer's digital bytes, stills and her winning stories will help consumers enjoy golf more and the spirit of Indian women who are challenging the stereotypes and setting new benchmarks becoming inspiration for millions of women, the company said in a statement.

Seon Seob Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said: "Hyundai as a brand strives for excellence and innovations. Our association with Aditi Ashok reflects our brand's vision to inspire people, especially women in sports to be their true self and stand by their choices.