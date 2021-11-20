Hyundai 'Save Water Challenge' for customers

Hyderabad: As part of its brand campaign Beyond Mobility in a bid to inculcate the habit of saving water and the importance of sustainability, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched the 'Save Water Challenge' from November 22 till December 6,2021, encouraging customers to opt for dry wash during their periodic car service at all Hyundai workshops across India.



About the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, "Hyundai continues to reinforce its global vision of 'Progress for Humanity' by promoting eco-friendly practices for a sustainable future and a better tomorrow. We are going 'Beyond Mobility' by reinforcing our commitment of future mobility which is intelligent, innovative and thrives with sustainability. With the Save Water Challenge, we encourage customers to opt for water less washing during their car service at all Hyundai service touchpoints and contribute towards a sustainable future."

"In the last 4 years, 4.2 million customers have already opted for dry wash in the comapny service network and saved over 504 million litres of water. Numerous other eco-friendly initiatives in the network like Waterborne Paint Systems, Paperless Processes, LED Lighting, Solarisation & Rain Water Harvesting are testimony of our brand thought Beyond Mobility", he added.

The following activities are included in the 'Save Water Challenge' - online and offline for customers:

• Opting for Dry Wash of cars at company workshops

• Making a 'W' pose along with their car to become Water Saviour Ambassador. The moment will be captured by Hyundai workshop staff

• Sharing photo and experience on their personal social media for further sensitising

• Family and friends becoming a part of water saviours while tagging @HyundaiIndia & two friends with the #SaveWater #JalBachaKeChal

To appreciate the gesture, Hyundai will be rewarding 100 lucky winners with Amazon vouchers worth Rs 1,000 each.