Hyundai unveils new compact sedan

Chennai: Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched its upcoming compact sedan 'Aura.' The automobile major plans to roll out the new model in the domestic market next month.

The company aims to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Dzire and Honda's Amaze by launching the new model.

Hyundai plans to target customers in the personal mobility space with Aura, while it would continue to cater to the fleet segment with Xcent.

The domestic compact sedan market is currently pegged at around 25,000 units a month and dominated by Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze.

"With Aura, we will cater to the demand in personal segment while Xcent would continue to service the fleet segment," Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO S S Kim said.

When asked if the company has set a sales target for the new model, he added: "We are doing well in SUV and compact hatchback segments."