ICICI Home Finance launches special offer

Hyderabad: ICICI Home Finance (ICICI HFC) has unveiled a special Independence month offer of a flat processing fee of Rs 11,000 for customers seeking to avail of SARAL - an affordable housing loan, till August 25, 2020. Developed for women, lower, middle and economically weaker income customers having maximum household income up to Rs 6 lakhs annually, the SARAL housing loan is available at an interest rate of 7.98 per cent per annum onwards, for a maximum tenure of 20 years. Customers with existing loans with twelve or more EMIs paid, can also transfer their loans to ICICI Home Finance's SARAL.

SARAL loan applicants can also avail of an interest subsidy up to Rs 2.67 lakhs, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme till March 31, 2021.

ICICI Home Finance has been taking precautionary measures across 138 branches that have opened up across states.