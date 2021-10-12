Icra cuts growth forecast for auto components biz

New Delhi: Ratings agency Icra on Monday revised downwards by 300 basis points the growth forecast for the auto components industry for the ongoing fiscal year citing the impact of semiconductor shortage on domestic vehicle manufacturers as well as on exports revenues.

According to Icra, the components industry is now expected to grow at 17-20 per cent in 2021-22, partly aided by the low base of last year and commodity passthrough besides growth driven by domestic OEM, replacement and export volumes. "The healthy volume growth would, however, come on a low base of FY2021. The growth forecasts have been revised downward by 300 bps from the earlier estimates due to the impact of semiconductor shortage on domestic OEM and export revenues," Icra said in a statement.

The operating profit margin (OPM) of auto ancillaries (excluding tyre manufacturers) will remain lower than normal levels (FY2020), it said, adding the industry's exceptionally weak performance during first quarter of 2020-21 due to the strict lockdown, dragged last year's profit margins. "Though this will result in year-on-year (YoY) improvement in margins optically, with the operating margins expected to expand by 75-125 bps due to improved operating leverage, a possible third Covid wave and further lockdowns are downside risks to Icra's estimates," the ratings agency added.