IESA Academy's 5th masterclass from July 7

Hyderabad: India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), India's leading industry alliance focused on accelerating adoption of energy storage, e-mobility, green hydrogen and microgrids in India, is organising the 5th Masterclass on 'Advanced Energy Storage Manufacturing' to support battery gigafactories and supply chain ecosystem development in India.

The upcoming masterclass is scheduled between July 7-9, 2022 at IIT-M Research Park, Chennai will focus on equipping industry leaders with emerging advanced energy storage manufacturing technology skills for a greener tomorrow. IESA academy has launched a series of masterclasses and training programmes for empowering industry professionals to enhance their technical skills and gain valuable knowledge for on-site applications.

Dr Rahul Walawalkar, President, IESA said: "Over the past four years, more than 100 CXOs of companies have participated in the masterclass and have benefitted from the opportunities being created by ACC Battery and EV PLIs as well as overall market development."