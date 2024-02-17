  • Menu
IITK partners with GUVI

IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET), established by IIT Kanpur, partnered with GUVI, an HCL group EdTech company...

IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET), established by IIT Kanpur, partnered with GUVI, an HCL group EdTech company to launch various courses in regional languages.These courses are available in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil. They include Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Data Engineering. Arun Prakash, Founder, CEO of GUVI said “We are excited to collaborate with IIT Kanpur and deliver high-quality education at national level. Our programs will empower individuals to excel in today’s competitive job market.”

