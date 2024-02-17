Live
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
- Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema
- Telangana drug regulator becomes eligible to observe USFDA inspections
IITK partners with GUVI
IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET), established by IIT Kanpur, partnered with GUVI, an HCL group EdTech company...
IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET), established by IIT Kanpur, partnered with GUVI, an HCL group EdTech company to launch various courses in regional languages.These courses are available in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil. They include Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Data Engineering. Arun Prakash, Founder, CEO of GUVI said “We are excited to collaborate with IIT Kanpur and deliver high-quality education at national level. Our programs will empower individuals to excel in today’s competitive job market.”
