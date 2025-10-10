Live
IMF sees India as key growth engine of global economy
Washington: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has lauded India as a key growth engine of the world economy amid...
Washington: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has lauded India as a key growth engine of the world economy amid changing global growth patterns. “Global growth is forecast at roughly 3 per cent over the medium term - down from 3.7 per cent pre-pandemic. Global growth patterns have been changing over the years, notably with China decelerating steadily while India develops into a key growth engine,” the IMF chief said.
Georgieva’s comments came ahead of next week’s annual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors with the World Bank and the IMF in Washington.
Georgieva said that countries have put in place decisive economic policies, the private sector has adapted and the US tariff turmoil has proved less severe than initially feared.