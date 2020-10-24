Income tax return filing deadline for FY20 extended till Dec 31

The deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY 2019-20 has been extended by a month till December 31, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

For those taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited, the Income-Tax Return filing deadline has been extended by two months till January 31, 2021. The government had in May extended the date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 from July 31 to November 30, to give compliance relief to taxpayers.

