India Achieves Record growth in food production

The Third Advance Estimate of production for India's major crops for the year 2022-23 indicates an estimate of 3305.34 lakh tonnes of food grain production which is an increase of over 650 lakh tonnes compared to 2013-14 when it was 2650.47 lakh tonnes.





Over the years, India has experienced a remarkable surge in the production levels of several key crops, such as Rice, Wheat, Maize, Cereals, and Lentils. It may also be noted that the year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the ‘International Year of Millets’.

This remarkable growth in agricultural output plays a crucial role in bolstering food security and fostering the economic security and stability of the farmers.

Furthermore, the increase in the production of coarse grains signifies the importance of promoting nutritious grains in the country. With the government's farmer-friendly policies and the dedication of farmers and scientists, the agriculture sector in India is poised for continued development and further growth in the coming years.

These estimates serve as an important indicator of the progress and potential of India's agriculture sector, highlighting the nation's commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in agricultural production as well as doubling farmers’ income.



