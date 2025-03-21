Live
- India got back 297 stolen antiquities from US in 2024
- SEBI cracks down on firms diverting funds for personal use
- Iceberg Organic Ice Creams Expands with New Outlet in Hyderabad
- Dr. Lion Kiron Hosts Grand Iftar Party
- ‘Pellikani Prasad’ review: A laugh riot with a quirky take on marriage
- Vaishnavi Chaitanya Inaugurates Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur
- Karnataka to Establish Deep-Tech Park in Jangamakote to Boost High-Tech Industries
- Gluten-Free and Allergen-Friendly Dining: A Necessity or a Trend in India?
- Will work to maintain sanctity of Tirumala, says CM Chandrababu after visiting temple
- MS Dhoni recreates ‘Animal’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
India emerges global skill capital
New Delhi: India’s ‘AI for All’ mantra is backed by concrete action with the country leading in AI skill penetration and talent concentration, Union...
New Delhi: India’s ‘AI for All’ mantra is backed by concrete action with the country leading in AI skill penetration and talent concentration, Union Minister JitinPrasada said on Thursday as he urged industry leaders to prioritise research and development (R&D) to capitalise on India’s position as a global skill capital.
Prasada, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, was delivering a keynote address at the Nasscom Global Confluence 2025 here.
“Our mantra ‘AI for All’ is backed by concrete action. India is number one in the world in AI skill penetration -- the AI skill index even outstrips the US and Germany. “It’s just not about numbers, it’s about impact. As nations across the globe embrace digitalisation to modernise traditional sectors and fuel economic growth, India stands ready to be a strategic technology partner,” the minister asserted.
Stressing that India is open for business and ready to lead, Prasada urged industry leaders to make research a top priority in their future strategies. “India is the skill capital of the world and we are ready to share, venture across the world, and contribute to various sectors given the enormous edge that we have on the skill front.