India emerges global skill capital

New Delhi: India’s ‘AI for All’ mantra is backed by concrete action with the country leading in AI skill penetration and talent concentration, Union Minister JitinPrasada said on Thursday as he urged industry leaders to prioritise research and development (R&D) to capitalise on India’s position as a global skill capital.

Prasada, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, was delivering a keynote address at the Nasscom Global Confluence 2025 here.

“Our mantra ‘AI for All’ is backed by concrete action. India is number one in the world in AI skill penetration -- the AI skill index even outstrips the US and Germany. “It’s just not about numbers, it’s about impact. As nations across the globe embrace digitalisation to modernise traditional sectors and fuel economic growth, India stands ready to be a strategic technology partner,” the minister asserted.

Stressing that India is open for business and ready to lead, Prasada urged industry leaders to make research a top priority in their future strategies. “India is the skill capital of the world and we are ready to share, venture across the world, and contribute to various sectors given the enormous edge that we have on the skill front.