India needs to set up 46,000 EV charging stations 

New Delhi: India requires setting up 46,000 EV charging stations by 2030 to reach the global benchmark, says a report. "Currently public charger ratio is 6 both for China & Netherlands, 19 for the US while it stands 135 for India. Which means there is one charger per 135 EVs in India as compared to 6 in China," says a whitepaper by Alvarez and Marsal, a global professional services firm.

The paper also provides resolutions and recommendations to architect the roadmap of the industry. It was launched at EVConIndia 2022 hosted by Blue Circle - the world's first sector-specific professional networking platform in partnership with battery technology startup Log9 Materials and Hero Electric. It highlights some key challenges affecting EV adoption and talks about some key issues of EV sector.

Siddharth Anand, Founder and CEO, Blue Circle said, "EVConIndia provides the confluence of thought leaders and practitioners from all relevant areas to map the EV ecosystem and come up with a roadmap for the mass manufacturing and adoption of EVs in India. The conference not only enabled a well-considered dialogue but also advanced the agenda concretely forward."

"The industry and the government should come together to initiate a public awareness campaign which captivatingly highlights EV's ecological advantage, economic rationale and their national necessity. The evolving campaign should also credibly address concerns, which are bound to emerge around any new technology," said Pavan Choudary, Chairman, Blue Circle.