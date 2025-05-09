Live
India-Pakistan Tension Impacts Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Fall Sharply
India-Pakistan conflict causes panic in the stock market. Sensex drops 863 points, Nifty falls 283 points, and investor fear rises. Experts advise caution but expect recovery.
The tension between India and Pakistan in the last two days is making people worried. As the situation gets worse and looks like it could lead to war, the Indian stock market is falling.
Yesterday, the market crash caused a big loss of ₹5 lakh crore in investor money. Today, the market is still falling.
At 10:09 AM, the Sensex index was down by 863 points. The Nifty index also fell by 283 points. The Nifty Bank index went down 700 points, and the Nifty Midcap index dropped 656 points. At the same time, the India VIX index, which shows how nervous investors are, went up by 8%.
What Experts Say
The U.S. and other countries are watching the situation closely. Many are blaming Pakistan for starting the trouble and are asking both countries to stay calm.
Venugopal Garre, from a company called Bernstein, said he does not think a full war will happen right now. He said that in the past, when such problems happened, the Indian stock market first went down but later came back up when things got better. He also said that smart investors sometimes buy good stocks at lower prices during such times.