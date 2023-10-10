India to see 70-75% growth in 5G smartphone shipments

New Delhi: India is expected to see 70-75 per cent annual growth in the 5G smartphone shipments during the ongoing festive season, a new report has said. The country saw a 65 per cent growth in 5G handset shipments till July this year (year-on-year), according to market research firm CMR.

While value-for-money smartphones (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000) saw a 61 per cent YoY growth, premium 5G smartphones (Rs 25,000 and above) saw a 68 per cent YoY growth.

Samsung led the 5G shipments in India with a 25 per cent market share, followed by Vivo at 14 per cent and OnePlus at 12 per cent, the data showed. Around 150 5G smartphone launches are expected this year in the country, a 34 per cent increase from last year (112 launches).

The Indian smartphone market declined by 6 per cent (year-over-year) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, with 5G smartphone shipments growing 45 per cent (year-over-year).