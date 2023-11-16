India-US roll out Innovation Handshake

San Francisco: Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal have led an industry roundtable to officially launch the two ambitious ‘Innovation Handshake’ agenda, which was previewed by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

At the event, co-hosted by the US-India Business Council and the Confederation of Indian Industry on Tuesday, CEOs from major ICT companies, executives from venture capital firms, and founders of startups in the critical and emerging technology space discussed how to enhance US-India technology collaboration.

“Through the Innovation Handshake, the United States and India are forging a critical tech partnership that will further strengthen our interconnected innovation ecosystems,” said Raimondo. “This is an important step to bolster the US-India commercial relationship and I look forward to building on this progress with Minister Goyal to help US and Indian workers and businesses succeed,” she said.

In June, Prime Minister Modi paid a state visit to the US at the invitation of President Biden.